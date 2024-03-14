Joy Mushahary, a prominent leader within the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has tendered his resignation from the party citing irreconcilable differences with its party. In his resignation letter dated March 14, 2024, Mushahary formally stepped down from his role as President of the Central Committee Youth BPF and renounced his primary membership in the party.

Expressing his decision with respect and obedience, Mushahary stated in his resignation, "With profound respect and obedience, I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Central Committee Youth BPF and also from the primary membership of BPF with immediate effect from the 14th of March, 2024." He added, "While my aim and purpose is to serve the people of the region from the very beginning, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party."

Mushahary conveyed gratitude to his party members acknowledging their support and the platform they provided him to serve the people of the region. His departure marks a significant development within the BPF, raising questions about the party's internal dynamics and future direction.

In a direct statement, Mushahary remarked, "I would like to thank you and through you all my party members for providing me with a platform to have served the people of the region."

The resignation of Joy Mushahary underscores a shift in political alliances and allegiances within the region, signaling potential repercussions for the BPF and the broader political landscape.