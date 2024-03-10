As the anticipation builds ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kokrajhar constituency, all eyes are on Prithviraj Narayan Deb Mech, a potential candidate who is ready to make his mark in the political arena with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). With the backing of the BPF , Deb Mech is poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape.

Denouncing the accusations of illicit relationships, Deb Mech labeled them as baseless and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of both Borgoyari and the BPF.Addressing the media in a press conference, Deb Mech refuted allegations leveled against (BPF) spokesperson Khampa Borgoyari.

"I challenge individuals and rival political parties to subject me or Khampa Borgoyari to a lie detector or forensic test to substantiate these unfounded claims," asserted Deb Mech. "These allegations are nothing but a ploy to undermine the credibility of the BPF and Khampa Borgoyari."

In a resolute declaration, Deb Mech outlined his aspirations to represent the Kokrajhar constituency in the Lok Sabha. Stating his tribal roots and dedication to the welfare of the region, he affirmed his intention to file his nomination papers as the BPF candidate for the upcoming elections.