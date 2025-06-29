Assam: BPF ramps up campaign ahead of BTC polls, eyes comeback in Bodo heartland

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), once the ruling party in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is mounting a full-scale comeback campaign ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. With party chief Hagrama Mohilary and veteran leader Rihon Daimari actively leading efforts on the ground, the BPF is working to rebuild its grassroots network and reassert its political relevance.

Hagrama Mohilary has confirmed he will contest the polls from Chirang’s constituency, previously represented by former Deputy CEM Kampa Borgoyary. The announcement came during a party rally where over 60 members from rival outfits, including the UPPL, TMC, and AAGSU, switched allegiance to the BPF. “The strength of BPF is bigger than UPPL, Congress or even BJP. We are confident we will win the most seats,” Mohilary told supporters.

The party’s renewed push comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the current UPPL-led BTC administration under CEM Pramod Boro. Mohilary has been vocal in his criticism, stating, “People are unhappy. The UPPL has failed to keep its promises. People now want real governance and they remember how BPF built roads, colleges and IT parks during our time.”

Former Assam minister and senior BPF leader Rihon Daimari has been working behind the scenes, coordinating the campaign machinery and connecting with voters at the village level. During a visit to Selaikhati village in Biswanath district, Daimari was welcomed by locals. “We are overjoyed to see the love and support from the people. It gives us the strength to fight harder for them,” he said.

Daimari, a four-time MLA from Udalguri, is seen as a strong pillar within the party. His contributions, including the establishment of Udalguri Engineering College and proposals for an IT park in Kokrajhar, continue to resonate with constituents.

The political landscape in BTR shifted further following a meeting held in Delhi on June 26 to review the BTR Accord. Key Bodo organisations, including the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), demanded the release of six jailed NDFB leaders, including Ranjan Daimary. ABSU warned that if provisions of the accord are not implemented before the 2026 state elections, they may consider launching peaceful protests.

As BPF prepares to contest all 40 BTC seats independently, the party is positioning itself as the authentic representative of Bodo aspirations. This move is set against the backdrop of the BJP's announcement to go solo in the BTC elections and rising concerns over the UPPL’s governance.

BPF leaders have also started outreach initiatives aimed at non-Bodo communities such as Gorkhas, Koch-Rajbongshis, and Adivasis, many of whom feel excluded under the current administration. “The Gorkha community has been left out under the UPPL. We will include everyone and work for everyone,” Mohilary said.