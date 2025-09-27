Assam: BPF sweeps BTC polls, secures 28 seats while UPPL manages 7 and BJP 5 seats

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections have delivered a resounding verdict in favour of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), with the party sweeping the polls and securing 28 seats. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) managed to bag 7 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) settled for 5.

This landslide victory marks the political resurgence of former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, signaling his return after five years in the wilderness. For many in the Bodo heartland, this outcome is not merely a matter of numbers but a powerful assertion of identity, self-rule, and community trust.

Despite past allegations of corruption, Mohilary’s leadership was widely remembered for safeguarding Bodoland’s autonomy. During his tenure, decision-making remained largely within BTC, resisting undue interference from both Delhi and Dispur. In sharp contrast, the last five years under the UPPL-led administration were perceived as an “outsourcing of power” to state and central governments — a move that fueled discontent among indigenous Bodos.

The core issues driving voter sentiment extended beyond politics. Land allocation for corporate projects and fears of outsider encroachment created a growing sense of insecurity among residents, who saw their land and identity as being at stake.

While UPPL emphasized development projects and its alliance with the BJP, Mohilary and the BPF struck a deeper chord with the electorate. Their campaign was centered on dignity, autonomy, and the promise of restoring Bodoland’s pride. At rallies, Mohilary confidently predicted a win of 25 seats — a prophecy voters themselves fulfilled.

The message from the Bodo heartland is loud and clear: under BPF’s leadership, the reins of BTC governance will remain firmly in Bodo hands.