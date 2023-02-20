After snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan, also known as Grand Alliance, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary asserted to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha alone.

Speaking to the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, "Earlier due to non-cooperation with the saffron party we joined the Mahagathbandhan... but now either we are with Mahagathbandhan or with BJP."

Further, the BPF chief claimed that now there is no question of what the state BJP president is thinking of our party and what they are planning with us and UPPL in the Lok Sabha election.

The BFP chief also announced that the party will field candidates from Mangaldoi and Kokraghar Lok Sabha assemblies.

"Till now there is no question of alliance...whenever there is alliance things normally go wrong, hence we are fighting alone" he added.

Also Read: Assam: BTR MLA Lawrence Islary accuses Hagrama Mohilary of rampant corruption

Speaking to a question asked on the financial condition of the party, the chief said, "We will borrow money from companies and return back once we form the government."

It is worth mentioning that after more than one and a half years, the BJP chief came out and addressed a gathering in Udalguri.

"I was in Siliguri...if I stay here police will catch me, so I ran away to Bengal," he added.

Earlier, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro alleged that his predecessor Hagrama Mohilary has siphoned off Rs 2300 crore from the council’s exchequer and owns property in different parts of the country.

Responding to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief’s allegation that Boro has property in New Delhi and Guwahati, the BTC chief executive member said: “If Hagrama Mohilary can show my property in Delhi or Guwahati, I am ready to go to jail myself leaving aside election campaigning. But, if I can find out the undeclared property of Hagrama Mohilary, he should make it clear if he is ready to go to jail.”

“I dare Hagrama Mohilary to declare his assets, such hotels and businesses he has owned ruling BTC for 17 years ... His words have no value anymore. He cheated the people, is involved in corruption and misappropriates Rs 2300 crore. He has bought hotel, and a crusher machine and started a whole lot of businesses. I don’t want to say all these. But, since wants me to say all these, I have started calling him a trader from today, the biggest trader of Bodoland.