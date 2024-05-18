In a shocking incident in Bijni, Chirang district, BPF Bengali cell president Sujan Mondal was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. Mondal was reportedly dragged out of a shop and beaten by the assailants in Market No. 2 within the Manas Serfang block.

Following the attack, Sujan Mondal filed a case at Panbari police station, naming BJP workers Rocky Mondal, Bapi Talukdar, Nayan Saha, and Surat Mandal as his attackers.

Former BPF chairman Gadadhar Das condemned the assault, calling for a thorough investigation and the swift arrest of those responsible.

The incident has sparked significant reactions from various groups, with many closely watching the developments to see if justice will be served after the police investigation.

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