Assam: BPF's Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as chief of Bodoland Territorial Council

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary assumed office as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday, October 5, following his party’s commanding victory in the recent council elections.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Assam’s Kokrajhar district amid persistent rain. Former minister Rihon Daimary was sworn in as the Deputy CEM during the same event.

The BPF secured a clear mandate, winning 28 of the 40 BTC seats to reclaim control of the autonomous body that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region — covering Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet ministers, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma from Tripura, marking a significant political moment for the region.