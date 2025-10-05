Assam: BPF's Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as chief of Bodoland Territorial Council
Hagrama Mohilary has taken oath as the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam. His leadership is expected to drive regional development and governance in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts
Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary assumed office as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday, October 5, following his party’s commanding victory in the recent council elections.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Assam’s Kokrajhar district amid persistent rain. Former minister Rihon Daimary was sworn in as the Deputy CEM during the same event.
The BPF secured a clear mandate, winning 28 of the 40 BTC seats to reclaim control of the autonomous body that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region — covering Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.
The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet ministers, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma from Tripura, marking a significant political moment for the region.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today