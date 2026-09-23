Assam braces for heavy rain as Bay of Bengal deep depression moves towards coast; orange alert for 2 districts

Assam is likely to witness widespread rainfall on September 23 as a deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moves towards the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the system was centred around 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at 8.30 am on Wednesday and is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam by Wednesday night.

Under its influence, moderate rain is likely at most places over Assam, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated locations.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in East Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on Wednesday. Rainfall of 7-11 cm is classified as heavy, while 12-20 cm is categorised as very heavy rainfall.

The weather office has also warned of possible waterlogging, localised flooding, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas, slippery roads, reduced visibility and disruptions to transport and power supply.

People in hilly and vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and stay away from unstable slopes and riverbanks.

The IMD has also advised residents to follow lightning safety precautions and keep emergency supplies ready in areas likely to experience intense rainfall.

More rain expected across Northeast

The wet spell is expected to continue across parts of the Northeast over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall at many places over Assam and Nagaland on Thursday, with light to moderate rain likely at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

For Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations across several Northeastern states.

Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Nagaland on Friday.

The IMD has forecast continued thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall over Assam through the subsequent forecast period.

Assam records heavy showers

Several parts of Assam recorded significant rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Samaguri recorded the highest rainfall at 14 cm, followed by Shillongani and ZRS Shillongani with 11 cm each. Dharamtul and Biswanath College of Agriculture at Biswanath Chariali recorded 8 cm each.

Other locations that received notable rainfall included Ashapara (8 cm), Rowta (7 cm), Kheronighat (6 cm), Udalguri (4 cm), Dhekiajuli (4 cm), Kampur (4 cm), Tezpur (5 cm), Raha (5 cm) and Barpeta (5 cm).

Guwahati recorded rainfall of up to 2 cm at several observation stations.

The RMC has advised residents to monitor official weather updates and warnings as the system continues to influence weather conditions across the region.