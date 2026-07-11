Assam braces for heavy rain, flash flood risk over next three days

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 10 issued a public advisory urging people to remain vigilant after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Guwahati and several parts of Assam over the next few days.

According to the ASDMA, prevailing meteorological conditions and the ongoing southwest monsoon are expected to bring thunderstorms with lightning, spells of moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers in Guwahati, as well as southern and central districts of the state over the next two to three days.

The authority warned that the weather could trigger waterlogging, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable areas.

ASDMA said district administrations are closely monitoring the evolving situation and emergency response systems have been kept on alert to deal with any eventuality.

"In view of the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority requests all residents of Guwahati to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant," the advisory stated.

The authority has urged commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone hillside areas have also been advised to remain alert for any signs of flooding or slope instability.

ASDMA further appealed to the public to follow official weather updates and advisories issued by local authorities to ensure their safety during the expected spell of heavy rain.