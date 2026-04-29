Assam braces for heavy rainfall as IMD issues weather alert for Barak Valley

The India Meteorological Department on April 28 forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in four districts of Assam’s Barak Valley over the next two to three days, while also predicting intermittent rain spells in Guwahati during the same period.

According to the weather department, the districts of Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi and Sribhumi are likely to experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning activity. Gusty winds with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour are also expected at isolated locations.

The IMD further warned of the possibility of hailstorms in isolated pockets of the Barak Valley region, raising concerns over potential localised disruptions and weather-related hazards.

In view of the forecast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to adhere to safety precautions, particularly in low-lying and hillside areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

ASDMA stated that the prevailing weather conditions may result in waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and an increased risk of landslides in sensitive regions.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert and regularly monitor official updates issued through ASDMA’s website and social media platforms for weather alerts, emergency advisories, and safety-related information.