Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are expected to hit Assam in the coming three to four days, as per a special bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department.

The department has attributed this to the moisture incursion by the lower-level South Westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the North East.

The weather conditions may escalate to widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall over Assam.

A yellow alert has been issued in 10 districts of the state, namely Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh, and Karbi Anglong. Cold weather conditions accompanied by dense fog are also anticipated due to the expected rainfall.

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