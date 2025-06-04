The Brahmaputra River has surged to alarming levels in Assam’s Dhubri district, flowing 40 centimeters above its danger mark of 28.62 meters as of Wednesday, due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days. The development has prompted the Dhubri District Disaster Management Department to raise concerns about other nearby rivers, including the Gangadhar, Tipkai, Champavati, and Gaurang, all of which have also witnessed significant rises in water levels.



Mofarjal Sarkar, Officer of the Dhubri District Disaster Management Department, confirmed that teams from the district administration, in collaboration with the Water Transport Department, visited key ghats across Dhubri to implement precautionary measures aimed at minimizing flood-related risks.



The administration has initiated safety checks on mechanized passenger boats operating along the river routes. Operators have been directed to ensure the presence of adequate life jackets and emergency equipment onboard in preparation for any emergencies that may arise due to the flood situation.



In a distressing development, a search operation is underway for a missing 15-year-old boy, Ariful Islam Mollah, a Class 9 student from Airakata Bosaimari village under Fakirganj police station. Mollah reportedly fell into the Brahmaputra’s rising waters on Tuesday afternoon and has been untraceable since.



Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with Fakirganj police and local residents, have been conducting continuous search and rescue operations. However, no trace of the missing boy has been found as of Wednesday evening.