Assam: Brahmaputra erosion engulfs Balijan Tea Estate, sparks ecological concerns

The relentless erosion of the Brahmaputra River has emerged as a major threat to the historic Balijan Tea Estate in Chabua, with vast stretches of land already lost to the river’s swelling course.



Within the past two months alone, a large sandbar in the area was reportedly swallowed by the river, altering the landscape and intensifying concerns among locals. The ecological impact is already visible, as wild horses from the nearby Dibru-Saikhowa National Park have been sighted roaming along the banks of the Brahmaputra in search of food and shelter.



Despite the alarming situation, the Water Resources Department has not yet taken any significant steps to implement erosion-control measures. Residents fear that continued inaction could devastate the tea industry while also endangering the fragile ecological balance of the region.



The growing silence from authorities has sparked resentment among affected communities, who warn that unchecked erosion could result in irreversible losses for both livelihoods and biodiversity.