The final rounds for the Open Quiz and Business Quiz of the Brainjam Quiz Fest, which is a pioneering initiative of Priya Communication, were staged at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa on December 4.

Father VM Thomas, an eminent educationist and social worker who was also the former principal of Don Bosco School (Guwahati) was the Chief Guest at the event. Senior officials from Indian Oil, Indian Railways and Chief Electoral Officer, Assam Nitin Khade, were present along with other dignitaries and distinguished guests.

While a team from Guwahati High Court comprising of Shoubhik Bhattacharjee and Syed Burhanur Rahman were the winners of the Business Quiz, a team called ‘Battle for Saraighat Express’ comprising of Samanway Bannerjee, Nikhil Sarkar and Piyush Kedia had won the Open Quiz.

A team from Barclays (Mumbai) comprising of Rohan Khanna and Preetham Upadhyay emerged as the first runners up for the Business Quiz while the second runners up was a team from SAIL (Asansol) comprising of Abhilash Kumar Sharma and Anand Raj.

The Business Quiz that had been conducted by Deepanjan Deb, Anisul Haque and Barry O Brien encapsulated a wide range of questions pertaining to diverse facets of the business domain.

On the other hand, the first runner up for the Open Quiz was a team called ‘Chokers’ comprising of Mridul Ram Kalita, Raktim Baishya and Biswajit Sarma while the second runners up team called “Dare to Buzz” comprised of Preetham Upadhyay, Gokul S and Deepanjan Deb.

Barry O’ Brien, the noted quiz maestro had conducted the Open Quiz which was an eclectic mix of audio-visual and pictorial cues and verbal questions. The participants were quizzed incisively on their general awareness, lateral comprehension abilities etc.

Bollywood, sports, literature, mythology, geography- the canvas of questions (all pertaining to our country) in the Open Quiz had it all. The finals witnessed a nail biting fight among six shortlisted teams.

This fact coupled with Barry O’ Brien’s enthralling style made the Open Quiz an almost unparalleled experience for the audience and participants alike.

The winning teams were accorded trophies, mementoes and cash prizes.

Anoushka Khanna from Priya Communication who has been closely associated with Brainjam since its inception in 2005 stated that the broad theme of this 15th edition of Brainjam was ‘Abilities Unlimited’.

In her words “This is a reiteration to our commitment to celebrate diversities and differences among people. As the 15th Edition comes to a close I am happy to say that Brainjam this year too has translated to a veritable treat for knowledge enthusiasts and quiz lovers in this region.