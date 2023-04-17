Two teenage brothers have gone missing after they fell into the River Brahmaputra in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam on April 17. The incident reportedly occurred near Hatsingimari village in the district. According to sources, the younger brother fell into the river accidentally and was swept away by the strong currents. The elder brother, acting bravely, quickly jumped into the river to save him but was also swept away. The brothers were identified as Dilwar Hussain and Golam Mustafa.

Upon receiving information, the local police and State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) reached the scene and launched a search operation for the two missing youths. Their bodies were later recovered after a thorough search operation.

This incident comes after three school students lost their lives due to drowning while taking a bath in the Brahmaputra River on April 16. The incident occurred in the Mariapatty locality in North Guwahati's Amingaon, where the students went to freshen up in the afternoon. While taking a bath near the bank of the river, the students were swept away by the current and were unable to swim to safety. The victims were identified as Ambika Das, Jitu Das, and Annan Haldar.

Additionally, a youth named Traloikya went missing while taking a bath in the Charikoriya River in Chelajan Kachari village in Assam's Dhakuakhana on April 15. Traloikya, who was a resident of a nearby village, was bathing with his friends when he got swept away by the strong current of the river. Despite a search operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he could not be found, and the search resumed the next day.

In another unfortunate incident, a young man named Anish Doley went missing while taking a bath in the Subansiri River in Lakhimpur on April 16. Anish, who had recently appeared for his higher secondary examination, has not been traced yet, leaving his family and friends in distress.