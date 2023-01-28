At least 2 people were arrested after a clash broke out between two groups in front of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Janaury 27.

According to police, a clash broke out on January 27 between two groups in front GMCH in Guwahati Auditorium. However , the cause of the clash is not yet known. Police said that several students of the medical college were said to be involved in the fistfight. The clash stopped once the police reached the scene.

Bhangagarh Police was intimated about the fight and a team reached the spot soon to detain two students. The two arrested students have been identified as Suman Tanti and Jayanta Das.

Earlier on July , 2022, a clash erupted at Swahid Mojammil Hoque (SMH) hostel and Rajanikanta Bordoloi (RKB) hostel boys at Cotton University in Guwahati.

According to reports, the boarders of RKB hostel allegedly assaulted the boarders of SMH July 1. It has also been alleged that a team of 15 had assaulted the boarders of SMH with rock, bricks and wine bottle.

Moreover, they also broke the glasses of windows and doors at SMH hostel.

Reports further stated that a student of SMH who was injured in the incident who is sustained with 16 stitches.

According to a report, the clash erupted based on a social media post.

An FIR has was lodged at Panbazar police station by the boarders of SMH hostel.

Protests erupted in the Cotton University campus on July 2 after the general secretary of Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU), Abhishek Mahanta formally joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

A boarder of the MNDP Hostel of the university, Nayan Jyoti Kalita said that Mahanta had betrayed the trust of the boarders of MNDP, SKL and DRK hostels by joining a political. Kalita alleged that Mahanta has also violated recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee regarding student body elections.