Bhogdabari Primary School, a relic from the British colonial era established in 1942, recently felicitated students who excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations. Led by the dedicated efforts of Headmaster Swadhin Boro and the committed faculty, the school took pride in honoring the accomplishments of its students.

With a commitment to fostering a culture of learning and academic excellence, Headmaster Swadhin Boro annually organizes such ceremonies to inspire and motivate students. This year, a total of 21 students who demonstrated remarkable performance in the HSLC and HS Examinations were duly recognized for their efforts.

The felicitation ceremony, held within the school premises, was a testament to the collective pride of the Bhogdabari community. Parents, students, and esteemed guests graced the occasion, where the School Governing Committee, led by President Amrit Boro, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the achievers.

Locatedin the Kamrup District Education Sector, Bhogdabari Primary School serves the Bhogdabari village, home to the Boro tribal community. Despite its modest size, the school plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of the region, with 70 students currently enrolled.Distinguished guests, including Professor Dr. Dhiraj Kumar Das from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, and CRC Papori Sharma from the Boko block education sector, imparted invaluable wisdom to the students.

Professor Das stated the importance of quality education and urged students to aspire to greatness, likening education to a ladder that leads to life's pinnacle.Highlighting the school's legacy of success, Headmaster Swadhin Boro highlighted the achievements of former students who have gone on to excel in various fields, including government service, academia and the armed forces.