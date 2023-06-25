Lost in her thoughts, Padma Gogoi, the mother of deceased Nilotpal Gogoi, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his room in Tezpur University on June 21, continue to wait for her son's return.

"O Nilutpal, tur result aahise re! Toy pass korisa Beta !! Aa na Beta , kot aasa !!! "( Your result has come , where are you my son , come), Padma cries sitting inside Nilotpal's room on Sunday morning .

Nilotpal Gogoi, a student of Tezpur University was a M.Sc (Environmental Science) student whose result was declared today. The student now deceased passed with 7.40 CGPA .

Nilotpal, only son of Padma and Binod was found dead in mysterious circumstances at C.V.Raman Hostel on 22 June.

A case number 543/23 was registered vide Tezpur police station under section 302 and Sub Inspector Shankar Dayal was given charge to investigate the case. The body of Nilutpal was handed over to his father.

Even after four- days since the passing away of the student, Nilotpal’s mother waits impatiently for her son’s return. She can't believe that her son is no more in this world.

"She is silently sitting in the study room of brother. No sleep .Spending entire night sleepless. Living without food . Again and again going out of the door saying - My son is coming. " Pratibha Gogoi ,the youngest sister of Nilutpal who is a teacher at Panitola Higher Secondary School in Tinsukia district told media.

The family members suspect it as a case of murder. They suspect Nilotpal was possibly strangulated to death by someone known to him. The father has requested an investigation by Central Bureau of investigation. He said that the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must intervene into the matter. All Tai Ahom Students Union too have appealed the government to ensure justice to the deceased family.

Anima Gogoi, Nilotpal's another sister who is a nurse at Assam Medical College and Hospital said that it's not a poisoning case. In poisoning case the patient vomits , abdomen swallowing and pains occurs, it's a murder.

The black marks on the neck of the deceased also create doubt of a normal death.

However, the mother remembers the days when she used to take her to Doomdooma Balak Prathmik Vidyalaya and Hoonlal Higher Secondary school.

A resident of Bordubi Tea Estate staff Quarter under Phillobari police station in Tinsukia district of upper Assam, Nilutpal has acquired a good reputation as a gentle boy for whom hundreds of people and organizations are coming and shading their tears in pain .

But the pain of the mother is intolerable. She is shocked. Among three sisters, Nilotpal was the only hope as sisters would be married and go another home.

A middle class family, the father, a fitter in the Bordubi Tea Factory shocked and worried. Nilotpal was the only hope for his future. He had invested all his life and money in him. He is going to be retired this December.

The police administration and the university both are silent. The postmortem report is yet to come . No arrests so far.

Also read : Assam: Family demands CBI probe into death of Tezpur University student