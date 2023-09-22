Despite many facilities provided by the Government yet there are many patients who are deprived of free or subsidised treatment. In a shocking case, a patient was demanded a huge sum of money at Barpeta Cancer Hospital, despite having a Aayushman health card provided by the government.

Not falling to the ill intent of the doctors and alleged involvement of middlemen (brokers), the patient's family complained in the police station which led to the arrest of a broker identified as Amarjyoti Mudiar.

While talking to the media, the patient's son Hemanta Medhi described the whole incident about how a doctor named Dr. Kiran asked money after concluding a successful surgery.

Medhi said, "We weren't previously informed about any costs that we need to bear before the operation. We have already registered through Aayushman card and it has been approved, so we were confident for a free surgery."

"But later the doctor demanded a huge sum which we weren't capable of paying. But the middle keep threatening us . We therefore paid a paltry sum," he added.

Although the broker keeps threatening the patient's family but atlast he agreed to take the money that they were capable to pay. Then a date and a place were fixed to pay the sum .

But the victim family already informed the police about the whole incident, so when the transaction was made, police personnel in civil dress captured the broker red- handed and took him to the police station.

The accused is currently undergoing investigation in Barpeta police station.



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