Acting tough against corruption, a broker and a Lat Mandal was arrested by Jogighopa Police, Assam on December 21 in a land grabbing case.

According to sources, the Jogighopa Police in Bongaigaon, Assam arrested the two individuas identified as Anwar Hussain (broker) and Shamsul Haque Talukdar (Lat Mandal) under a registered case number 292/23 under section 120B/420/468/471/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police conducted a raid on the orders of Bongaigaon district superintendent of police Swapnanil Deka. The raid was led by Dinanath Mili and later the two were arrested.

As per preliminary reports, the broker Anwar Hussain fraudulently grabbed five bighas of land belonging to a woman in Karea hills by registering the land in the name of another woman.

The police have arrested the Lat Mandal in connection with the incident and are investigating the matter further.

Also read : Assam government bars school teachers from further studies without permission