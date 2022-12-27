In an anti-broker operation, a team of Dhubri police detained three persons for taking bribes in the name of clearing documents for passport verification in Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, Dhubri.

Based on a public complaint, Partha Pratim Gogoi officer-in-charge of Dhubri Sadar police station detained one Passport Regional Office staff along with two other brokers from the office premises.

"If one fails to submit the documents in any form then the Passport Regional Office staff give hints to the victim to meet the brokers who move around the office premises.", said one of the complainants.

The detained suspected brokers have been identified as Imamdul Islam and Zakir Hussain while the Passport Regional Officer has been identified as Jai Prakash.

The Officer in charge of Dhubri Sadar police station, Partha Pratim Gogoi said that a police investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the culprits.