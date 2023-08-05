Guwahati witnessed a shocking kidnapping case as a brother and sister duo mysteriously disappeared while on their way to school in Basistha on August 5. The missing children have been identified as Prince Shyamant, a class 2 student of CK Academy, and Sony Shyamant, a class 9 student of Happy Montessori School.

Authorities at Basistha police station have registered a case in connection with the incident and are actively investigating the matter. To aid in their search efforts, the police have alerted neighboring districts and states to trace the whereabouts of the children. Meanwhile, the family and friends of the missing siblings have made an appeal to the public for assistance in finding their loved ones.

Earlier on July 13 , a 20-year-old college student, Manab Priyam Nath, vanished from Sualkuchi in Assam's Kamrup district. Nath, a college student, left his mobile phone and bike behind, making his disappearance all the more puzzling. Despite intensive efforts, he remains untraceable. The family has lodged a missing complaint at the Sualkuchi police station seeking any information that might lead to his safe return.