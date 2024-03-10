Gossaigaon police led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hiren Kumar Deka conducted a targeted raid in Gossaigaon resulting in the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the illicit trade of narcotics. Mosraf Ali and Ishanur Rahman both hailing from Palashguri village in Gossaigaon, were apprehended during the operation.

The raid conducted with coordination yielded significant evidence implicating the arrested individuals. A total of 7-8 grams of brown sugar, a highly addictive form of heroin, along with paraphernalia used for its distribution was seized from the suspects.

According to police reports, Ali and Rahman were intercepted while en route to sell the contraband.