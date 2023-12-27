Assam Rifles Battalion, in collaboration with Patharkandi Police Station, apprehended two drug peddlers and seized Brown Sugar on December 26.

The operation was launched based on credible information of a drug sale. Representatives from Assam Rifles and Baraigram Watch Post under Patharkandi Police Station conducted the operation.

They apprehended the drug peddlers and seized 23.7 gm of Brown Sugar, valued at approximately Rs 9,70,000, from the general area of Nagaria Village under Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, Assam.

The apprehended individuals and the seized drugs were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The operation underlines Assam Rifles' commitment towards a drug-free society.