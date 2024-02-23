Assam Rifles confiscated 39 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 27.30 Lacs in the General Area Kalain, Cachar District, Assam, on February 22.

Based on reliable information, a joint operation was initiated by Assam Rifles and Kalain PS. The operation resulted in the apprehension of a drug peddler along with an auto and an iPhone.

The seized material and the apprehended individual were handed over to Kalain PS, Cachar District, Assam, on 22 February 2024 for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier on February 20, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), working in collaboration with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, seized five soap cases containing 60 grams of Heroin valued at Rs 42,00,000. The operation took place in the General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground in Aizawl, resulting in the arrest of one individual on Monday.

The joint effort by Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, the Anti Narcotics Squad, was based on specific information. The recovered drugs and the detained individual were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, on February 19, 2024, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing issue of illegal drug smuggling is a major concern for Mizoram and India as a whole. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' continues its dedicated efforts against illegal drug trafficking.

In a separate incident on February 17, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram), intercepted 114 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs 63.84 Lakhs in the general area Mualkawi, Champhai District, Mizoram.

