Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi of BSF Eastern Command conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh border during a four-day visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier.

Gandhi inspected riverine Border outposts on char lands in the Brahmaputra, evaluating the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS). This surveillance technology aims to control cross-border crimes and provide round-the-clock monitoring.

The visit included meetings with field commanders to assess security situations and review border domination strategies. Gandhi also held discussions with Assam's Director General of Police and the Chief Commissioner for Rights to Public Service on border management coordination.

It may be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently expressed concern over potential illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, citing ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country. "If such unrest continues in Bangladesh, some people may be forced to come to India, so we have to secure our borders," Sarma stated.

The ADG commended the Guwahati Frontier's efforts in safeguarding the border, emphasising the importance of maintaining vigilance in the face of regional challenges.