Assam: BSF and local police seize drugs worth crores in Karimganj district
BSF and local police in Assam's Karimganj district have seized drugs worth several crores in a joint operation. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade.
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Assam: BSF and local police seize drugs worth crores in Karimganj district
Two separate raids conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence department and local police have resulted in significant drug seizures in areas surrounding Karimganj town in Assam.
In Mubarakpur, authorities apprehended a trafficker and confiscated illegal drugs valued at several crore rupees. The suspect, identified as Anwar Hussain, was found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets, reportedly intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
A second operation in Ramakrishnanagar yielded an additional 1,800 Yaba tablets and 60 grams of heroin.
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