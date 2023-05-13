A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Salapara, located under Sukhchar police station area in South Salmara-Mankachar district, on May 13. The individual was subsequently handed over to the Sukhchar police station.

The Bangladeshi national, identified as Shaheen Khan (45), son of Joynal Abedin alias Jamal Khan and resident of Jidoara village in Bandar Thana area under Narayanganj police district under Ghazipur administrative district Dhaka, was detained by the 49th Battalion of the BSF while patrolling the char area of Salapara on the Bangladesh border.

Cash, a mobile phone, and a Bangladeshi identity card were recovered from Shaheen Khan's possession. According to sources, the Bangladeshi national had entered India approximately three years ago in search of work and was working in Bangalore using a fake Aadhaar card and other fraudulent documents.

While attempting to cross the international border at Salapara in South Salmara-Mankachar, the BSF nabbed the accused while he was trying to return home on May 12 night.

Following his detention, Shaheen Khan was interrogated by police officials and was later produced before the Hatshingimari district court on May 13. He was then forwarded to the Dhubri district jail, as per officials.