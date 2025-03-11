In the commitment to keep the border secure, the 66 Bn Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Indian individuals suspected of involvement in cattle smuggling near the Indo-Bangladesh border, which falls under Gaspara Gaon Panchayat at around 3:30 PM on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Ainul Hoque, son of Golap Uddin, and Abdul Rashid, son of Syed Ali, both residents of the Sastarghat area under Patamari Gaon Panchayat.

During the operation, the BSF also seized cash amounting to rupees one lakh, believed to be linked to illegal activities.

Following the apprehension, the 66 Bn BSF handed over the two individuals to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities are probing their possible connections to cross-border smuggling networks, and legal action is expected to follow.

The incident highlights ongoing efforts by security forces to curb illegal cattle trade along the sensitive border areas of Assam.