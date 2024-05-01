In a significant crackdown on sugar smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangla border, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a smuggler transporting a large cache of sugar. The operation, conducted in Hatsingimari led to the arrest of Asuruddin Sheikh, a resident of the Sukhsar police station area.

During a routine patrol along the river route, BSF personnel encountered Sheikh, who was in the process of illegally transporting 96 sacks of sugar to Bangladesh. The interception occurred under the cover of night, highlighting the clandestine nature of the smuggling operation.

Following the arrest, the BSF promptly handed over Sheikh and the seized sugar to the authorities at the Sukhsar police station for further investigation. The incident sheds light on the persistent issue of sugar smuggling into Bangladesh, with certain individuals, including laborers, actively involved in the illegal trade.

Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies, such as the BSF, to curb smuggling activities, the Sukhsar police station has been notably inactive in addressing this issue.