The Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, visited Sonahat Land Check Port (LCP) in Bangladesh on Sunday, where he met with the Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, and other field commanders of BSF, at the Zero line of International Border.

The meeting was held at the International Boundary in Dhubri district, where both the officers discussed the issues related to border management, highlighting the importance of coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes.

IG BSF also raised the issue of new design single row fencing, which is expected to improve the security and surveillance along the border. DG BGB assured to take necessary steps on the matter.

During the meeting, various initiatives were also discussed to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between both the border guarding forces, such as joint patrolling, exchange of information, and cultural programmes.

The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere and yielded positive results, as both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintain peace and harmony along the border.