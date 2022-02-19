GUWAHATI: A Civic Action Programme cum medical camp was organised by 41 Bn under BSF Guwahati Frontier today in bordering village Bazar Ghat of District Dhubri (Assam).

The Programme was inaugurated by Sh J.C. Nayak, DIG, SHQ Dhubri in presence of Sh Sanjay Kumar, Comdt 41 Bn. Gram Panchyat Members, school teachers and other prominent personalities of surrounding villages.

During the programme various items such as Sports Kits, Blankets, sewing machines, Agricultural equipments, Stationary items, Medical equipments amounting to Rs. 7.25 Lac and free medical advise & medicines were distributed to needy border populace.

In another programme a free medical check-up cum treatment camp was organized by 129 Bn under Guwahati Frontier in bordering area of district- Coochbehar (WB). Medical camp was inaugurated by Sh Gajraj Singh, Comdt.

129 Bn BSF. Approximately 341 villagers from bordering area were given Free Treatment, Medicines & Consultation during the Camp.

Understanding the needs of border villagers, Sectors/units under Guwahati Frontier organized such programme frequently in border areas as these programmes not only establish peace and harmony but also develop a sense of security amongst border populace.