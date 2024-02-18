In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully seized 20 smuggled cattle along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri district. The operation, conducted by a dedicated team of 49 Battalion BSF, targeted a remote char area near Salapara in Barluit.

The cattle, believed to have been discreetly transported to Bangladesh, were rescued during a stampede operation led by the vigilant BSF personnel. The incident highlights the persistent challenge of cattle smuggling in the state, with reports suggesting that such illicit activities continue despite the presence of BSF guards at the border.

The seized cattle were allegedly part of an ongoing smuggling network operating in the region, raising concerns about the effectiveness of border control measures. The BSF remains committed to curbing these illegal activities and ensuring the security of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This latest operation emphasizes the need for enhanced cooperation and intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies to dismantle the networks facilitating cross-border cattle smuggling. Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to address this issue and prevent further illegal transportation of cattle across the border.