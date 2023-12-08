The Border Security Force (BSF) grabbed another major breakthrough in the fight against trans-border crimes and smuggling. The troops from 49 battalion of BSF at Hatir Char Border Out Post stopped an attempt to smuggle sugar sacks and took custody of an immense quantity of it along the international boundary between Bangladesh and India.

The operation unfolded at the 60 Bighar Char area, under Sukchar PS of South Salmara Mankachar district on December 8. The vigilant troops, engaged in boat patrolling along the Brahmaputra River, intercepted and successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a massive 6,468 kg of sugar, valued at Rs 4.66 lakh.

Additionally, the BSF seized two engine-fitted boats, intended for transporting the illicit goods from India to Bangladesh. The swift and effective action by the BSF highlights the ongoing commitment to securing the nation's borders and curbing illegal activities.

The confiscated sugar and boats are handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal proceedings.