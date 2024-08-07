The Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over a Bangladeshi national to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

The Assam Border Branch police and BSF facilitated the handover at Sutarkandi port in Karimganj, while the BGB received the individual at Sheola port in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi youth, identified as Arbas Ali from Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, had entered India illegally in July 2023.

He was detained by the BSF and handed over to the police. After completing a year-long jail sentence, he was sent back to his home country today.



Also Read: Five Bangladeshi nationals detected trying to enter Assam; police push them back immediately

Earlier in July, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised urgent concerns over border security and student safety amid escalating violence in Bangladesh.

On July 21, Sarma announced via microblogging site X that five Bangladeshi nationals were detected attempting to enter Assam at 3 AM on July 18. The Assam police responded promptly, ensuring that the individuals were pushed back without incident.

Earlier, on July 20, Sarma had appealed to the Centre for assistance in evacuating students from Assam who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing violence.

Over the previous 48 hours, more than 400 students and tourists from India, Bhutan, and Nepal were successfully evacuated through Dawki, located on the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, as confirmed by officials in Shillong.