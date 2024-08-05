The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district in response to escalating student protests in Bangladesh. This heightened vigilance, termed "Operation Alert," was initiated on Monday following the sudden resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina's abrupt departure has ignited widespread unrest and instability across Bangladesh, prompting the BSF to take proactive measures to secure the international border. Additional BSF personnel have been deployed to prevent any potential spillover of the turmoil into Indian territory and to safeguard the region's stability.

In response to the crisis, import and export activities through the Sonahat Land Customs Station (LCS) have been suspended since Monday. This halt has led to a backlog of boulder-laden trucks stranded near the station. Reports indicate that several Indian trucks, having entered Bangladesh via Sonahat LCS, are now trapped in the neighboring country due to the unrest and are unable to return.

"The sudden suspension of cross-border trade has disrupted the local economy significantly, which depends heavily on the movement of goods between India and Bangladesh. Truck drivers and businesses are facing considerable uncertainty as they await a resolution," noted Rafique Ali, an exporter from Lakhimari.

"Operation Alert" entails increased patrolling, the establishment of additional checkpoints, and the deployment of advanced surveillance technology to enhance border monitoring.