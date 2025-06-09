In a stirring homecoming marked by pride and patriotism, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Suddhi Rabha returned to his native village of Damodarpur in Assam’s Kokrajhar district after bravely participating in ‘Operation Sindoor’. The jawan had sustained serious injuries while engaging enemy forces in a high-risk mission.





During the operation, Rabha suffered nearly eight splinter wounds across his body while holding his ground against hostile fire. His survival and safe return have been hailed as a symbol of resilience, courage, and unflinching devotion to duty.





Upon arrival at Kokrajhar Railway Station, Rabha received a hero’s welcome from BSF officials, Kokrajhar district administration, and hundreds of villagers from Damodarpur who gathered to honor his service. The emotional reception included tributes and gestures of gratitude for his sacrifice in the line of duty.





Speaking to India Today NE, Rabha recounted the harrowing experiences of the battlefield. He spoke of the immense challenges and dangers during Operation Sindoor, and credited his unwavering spirit of patriotism and comradeship for seeing him through the ordeal.