In a fatal accident at a railway overbridge on National Highway No. 27, Bajali a biker was killed after being hit by a truck on November 14.

The deceased has been identified as BSF jawan Vipul Swargiyari of Mainamati village in Bajali.

Pathshala police arrested the truck driver and also seized the truck.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in October, an Army jawan, who was killed in an accident, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Ujanpetla under Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district.

Ashok Ray, son of Shanta Ray, a resident of Ujanpetla was killed in a road accident in the Tulsibil area of Kokrajhar district a couple of days ago.

Notably, the mortal remains of army jawan Ashok Ray were brought to his residence today after three days.

As per reports, Ashok Ray, who joined the Indian Army three years ago, came home on leave during Durga Puja. Further on his personal work, the deceased left his home for Kokrajhar where he met with a road accident on his way back home from Kokrajhar.

Although Ashok Ray received medical attention in Kokrajhar in a critical condition, however, succumbs to his injuries.