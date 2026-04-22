Assam: BSF Jawan Ramen Baruah dies in Ladakh, laid to rest with full honours in Sivasagar

A wave of grief swept through Assam as Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Ramen Baruah, who died in the line of duty in Ladakh, was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village in Sivasagar.

The 34-year-old soldier, a resident of Jarabari village under Gaurisagar Police Station, succumbed to extreme weather conditions during heavy snowfall on the night of April 18 while performing his duties in the high-altitude region.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the loss. In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of BSF jawan Shri Ramen Baruah of Chintamani Gaon, Sivasagar, who laid down his life while serving the nation in Ladakh. The nation salutes his courage and supreme sacrifice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Baruah, the third son of Kamal Baruah and Konmai Baruah, had joined the BSF in 2013. After serving for several years in Rajasthan, he had been posted in Ladakh for the past six months.

His mortal remains were brought to Guwahati by a special flight before being transported to his ancestral home. A large number of people gathered to pay their final respects, with villagers escorting the fallen soldier amid emotional scenes and traditional rituals.