A Civic action programme was organised in the AOR of BOP Sialda, 19 Bn BSF in presence of Satyendra Giri, Comdt and Shailesh Sharma, DC (QM).

280 villagers (50 female and 200 male and 30 Children) of bordering villages participated.

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During the programme following items were distributed to the villagers & Schools- Eye Glass- 100 nos (70 males & 30 females), 04 Nos BIO toilets for LP School village Pattamari and village Takkamri, 30 Nos study chair for Govt. School of village Sialda, Takimari and Pattamari,11 solar Panel street LED lights for village Bhogdore, Sastraghat Pt I, Digaltari Pt I and village Digaltari Pt II.)

Before the distribution of eyeglasses, a medical camp was organised to check the eyes of villagers in BOP Ghewmari and BOP Sialda of 19 Bn BSF on 22 Feb 2023. The president of village Pattamari a/w members of village Ghewmari, Gachpara, Tistapara, Dubirpar, Silghagri, Bhogdore, Digaltari Pt-I, Digaltari Pt-II, Sastraghat Pt-I, II & III and other villagers also witnessed the said programme.