The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Agomani police in a joint operation on January 23 arrested a Bangladeshi smuggler near the international boundary and seized 8 cattles from his possesion in Golakganj in Dhubri district.

The arrested person have been identified as Seconder Ali. Acting on specific inputs, police in-charge Arjun Talukdar and Border Security Force personnel conduted a raid at Seconder Ali's the house and seized the cows.

The cattles were hidden four hundred meters away from the barbed wire fence, for the purpose of illegally transporting them to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, another accused Alomgir managed to escape from the spot. However , police arrested his father Seconder Ali.

According to reports, Ali is currently being interrogated by the Border Security Force at the Border Security Force's Satrasal Camp.

Earlier on Decemebr 28 , The Assam Police busted another cow smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border in the South Samara Mankachar district of Assam.The police also recovered four cows during the operation. The cops however could not nab the accused as they managed to flee from the spot on seeing the police.

According to authorities, on 26 December, a police unit apprehended a truck with the registration number NL-02Q-7983 on National Highway 15 in Borgang, coming from the Gohpur side. “During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on,” a police officer of Borgang police outpost, B Bey was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened an investigation into this. Earlier on December 22, the Assam Police arrested two persons after seizing a big amount of Ganja in the Biswanath area. The arrested accused have been identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary. The cops seized around 75 kilograms of Ganja.