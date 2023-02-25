In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crime and narcotics trafficking, troops under Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled smuggling bids and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba Tablets on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Based on reliable BSF intelligence input, on 24th February, BSF troops of BOP Jordanga Ex 45 BN BSF apprehended one Indian smuggler along with 686 Nos prohibited Yaba Tablets worth Rs.3.43 lakh on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

In another operations, on reliable intelligence input, the bordermen also seized 190 btls prohibited cough syrup and 11 kgs Ganja and other contraband items on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The apprehended smuggler along with seized items have been handed over to PS- Mankachar for further legal action.Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including drug trafficking & illegal trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.

Earlier on January 29, ahead of the impending assembly elections, the special surveillance team seized Rs. 2.50 lakh and 10,000 Yaba tablets from Gomati and Sepahijala district of Tripura.

In a press release from the office of the CEO, it said that to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence free General Elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly, 2023 the Election Commission has started taking various enforcement measures all over the state.

“During Naka checking conducted by police personnel of Radha Kishorepur Police station at Chandrapur Naka point in Gomati District have recovered cash of Rs. 2.50 lakh from a car and special surveillance team of Sepahijala district seized 10,000 of Yaba tablets from a car at Kalamchara in Sepahijala district today. Further investigation regarding the case is going on”, it reads.

Earlier, Tripura Police on January 1 had arrested three women along with cannabis worth thousands of rupees from Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai district. According to police the arrested women are residents of Bihar.

“We had prior information that three women were waiting for a train with cannabis in the railway station. We immediately rushed to the railway station, searched them and recovered 16 kgs of cannabis from their possession .", Police said.