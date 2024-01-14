The Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed under Guwahati Frontier have intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of sugar destined for illegal trade on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

On January 14, 2024, the forces of the 45th Battalion BSF, conducting a thorough boat patrol along the Brahmaputra River near Sukhchar - Khagrachar riverine Channel, PS-Sukhchar, Distt- South Salamara Mankachar (Assam), thwarted a smuggling attempt and successfully confiscated a staggering 6400 kg of sugar, valued at Rs 2.56 lakh, intended for trafficking from India to Bangladesh.

The seized contraband is currently being handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal action.The Indo-Bangladesh border has long been a hotspot for trans-border criminals and anti-national elements.