The Border Security Force (BSF) on December 11 successfully seized a substantial quantity of contraband and livestock in two separate operations conducted by the vigilant troops of 49 BN BSF and 45 BN BSF.

The troops of BOP Hathichar, 49 BN BSF, were on a special boat ambush during the early hours of December 11 when they observed stealthy and suspicious movement in the surrounding area of Hathichar. Acting on it, the troops seized two suspected EFC boats. Upon inspection, the vessels were found to be loaded with 253 sugar bags, valued at a staggering Rs. 8.76 lakh. The troops' action thwarted a potential smuggling operation and resulted in the confiscation of the illicit goods.

Simultaneously, at BOP MMchar, the troops of 49 BN BSF intercepted and seized 12 cattle attempting to be smuggled across the border.

Further, the troops of 45 BN BSF thwarted multiple attempts by cattle couriers and smugglers who took advantage of dense fog and low visibility to attempt smuggling activitiesThe troops seized 8 cattle, with an estimated value of Rs. 69,300, preventing these animals from being illegally transported across the border.