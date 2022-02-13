DHUBRI: The troops of 45 battalion BSF shot a miscreant while he was trying to transport cattle heads by crossing the high rise border fencing.

Acting on a tip-off, troopers of the 45 battalion BSF conducted a patrol and during midnight, an unidentified person was caught trying to transport cattle to the Bangladesh side of the border by crossing the high rise Indo-Bangladesh border fencing between BOP no 1057-1058 and BFL no 94-95 at Kukurmara in South Salmara Mankachar district.

According to reports, the suspected smuggler tried to attack the troops member with sharp weapons, and although it was dark, the BSF had to fire few rounds. The unidentified person was hit by bullets and died on the spot, said reports.

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