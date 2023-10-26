The Border Security Force (BSF) has not compromised on the security of the international border despite the fact that India and Bangladesh are currently friendly countries.

The BSF's Guwahati Frontier Headquarters at Azara Patgaon, which is responsible for securing and guarding about 500 km of Dhubri and neighbouring West Bengal's Kochbihar and Falakata sectors, has strengthened its guarding of water information rivers along with land routes.

The 45th Battalion of the BSF is currently deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh international border in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam state.

The Brahmaputra River covers 4.92 km of the 39 km section from Haldiganj (Pillar Nos. 1048 to 1071) adjacent to Meghalaya to Sadatia.



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Recently, a team of journalists from Guwahati visited the border and the officers in charge there told them that the area assigned to them was completely safe.

Recently, the land border has been completely sealed 100 per cent and there are no exposed areas anywhere on the land route. High power flood lights spreading light for half a kilometre have already been installed in all parts of the stall boundary.

The only problem is with the river or waterway boundaries. The BSF personnel have to cope with floods and erosion during the monsoon season, which has created problems and challenges for the BSF personnel in protecting and guarding the riverine borders. However, despite the challenges, women soldiers of the BSF are engaged in guarding both land and water along with men.

State-of-the-art fast boats have been used under the Shishumara BOP to patrol the river routes. Floodlights have been installed along the river border as well as the land border. The BSF is on 24-hour alert to guard the border.

Meanwhile, Commandant-in-Charge of BSF 45 Battalion MKT Simte said several free medical camps were conducted for the people living along the border in the last fiscal and current fiscal as part of the force's public welfare programmes. About 1,500 people including children, women and the elderly received health check-ups and medicines at the camp. "A total of seven programs have been implemented for civilians in the past. Hundreds of people have benefited. This has led to an increase in patriotism among the border residents and a significant decrease in criminal activities along the border", added S M T Simte

Sah Alam from Keserbhitha village along the fencing of the Indian border said, "The BSF has also been providing emergency services including medical treatment, use of the road for patrolling to the people living on the border during the emergency situation and with the permission of the BSF."

"The BSF has allowed people to pray at a 90-year-old mosque in Kesharbhita on the border during the day in exchange for photographic identity cards despite being outside the fence," added Sah Alam.

In parallel, the BSF BOPs are also being upgraded to composite BOPs. The only Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sahapara near Mankachar has deployed women BSF personnel to provide security and search operations along with male BSF personnel.

Two women BSF personnel from the Sahapara ICP said that they feel proud that they are on duty at the International border, therefore their families and all people living in India could enjoy the festivals.