Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a cattle smuggling attempt over Brahmaputra river in Dhubri.

Personnel from the 45th and 150th battalions of BSF successfully intercepted the smugglers' plans, seizing 14 cattle, including six buffaloes, in the unfenced areas of Boreralga Char and Deepchar.

The seized cattle, valued at Rs 1,46,100, were being transported across the border under the cover of heavy fog, a common strategy during winter months when visibility is low. However, the BSF troops, known for their heightened vigilance during inclement weather, ensured the smugglers' efforts were thwarted.



BSF officials emphasized that with the onset of winter and challenging weather conditions, additional precautions are being taken to prevent cross-border smuggling activities. “Our troops remain on high alert to counter any illegal attempts, regardless of the environmental challenges,” a BSF spokesperson stated.





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