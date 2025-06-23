Assam: BSF troops evacuate critically ill woman by boat, win praise from Dhubri villagers

A swift response from Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at Chowkichar Border Outpost in Assam’s Dhubri district helped save the life of a critically ill woman on Monday morning.

At around 7:45 am, Samesh Ali from 30 Bigha village approached the BSF with an urgent plea—his wife, Sukuran Nesa, was suffering from severe bleeding and needed immediate medical attention.

Within minutes, Assistant Commandant AR Deshmukh and his team from the 150 Battalion mobilised a speedboat to evacuate her.

By 8:00 am, Nesa was on her way to Dhubri, from where she was transported to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for emergency care. Villagers commended the BSF for their rapid action, saying it likely made the difference between life and death.