The Border Security Force (BSF) of Assam's Cachar district seized a truck full of cattle that were being smuggled illegally to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The BSF in Cachar launched an operation along National Highway 6 on Thursday and rescued 19 buffalos from a truck near Digarkhal.

According to the reports, the buffalos were being illegally transported from Cachar's Katigorah to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the BSF took to Twitter and wrote, “On 26 May '22, acting on specific BSF input, vigilant troops of 1 Bn BSF M&C Frontier intercepted one truck and rescued/seized 19 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh on NH-6 near Digarkhal, Cachar Distt, Assam.”