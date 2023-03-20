Assam woman jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly died by suicide at her quarters located at Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

The deceased jawan, identified as Dhritashree Rabha, hails from Dakuapara village in Boko.

According to reports, Rabha who was posted at Cooch Behar for the last six months was found hanging at her own quarters on March 20, afternoon.

Meanwhile, the family members have expressed shock at the incident and have refused to believe that Rabha could have taken such a step.

Also Read: Assam Police constable found hanging inside Battalion camp in Cachar district

“She had called yesterday night and informed us that she would be visiting us on April 1 for Bihu. She was a jolly girl and never in my life have I thought that she would take such an extreme step, Rabha’s mother said.

"She was supposed to take leave for a month and celebrate Bihu with us, the victim's mother added.

Meanwhile, her mortal remains would be brought to her home tomorrow for further proceedings, authorities said.

A senior police constable was found hanging at a Battalion camp in Assam’s Cachar district on March 12.



The constable was found hanging inside a room at the 6th Assam Police Battalion camp in Cachar's Kathal area, according to sources.



The deceased has been identified as Biplab Chakraborty, a resident of Cachar district.

Chakraborty's colleagues informed to higher authorities, who in turn informed the police upon discovering the body hanging inside the room.

The police showed up at the camp and recovered the body of the jawan.

After that, the body was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained the reason behind Chakraborty's extreme step.